Cosby Retrial Winding Down Could Go to Jury This Week

After two weeks of testimony, Bill Cosby’s fate will soon be in the hands of jurors, again.

It’s the second trial on sexual assault charges for the comedian; the first ended in a hung jury.

The trial continues today in a Pennsylvania courthouse where jurors heard testimony alleging that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

The judge in the case says there are only a few days of testimony left before it goes to the jury.

Prosecutors revealed for the first time that Cosby paid Constand $3.38 million as part of a civil settlement in 2006. As part of the settlement, Cosby did not admit to legal wrongdoing.

also, in this retrial, prosecutors were allowed present testimony from five women who said Cosby had given them drugs or wine and then sexually assaulted them. These “prior bad acts” witnesses, prosecutors argued, show that Cosby’s actions toward Constand in 2004 were part of a consistent pattern and were not a one-time mistake.

If Cosby, 80, is found guilty he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

