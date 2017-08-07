Cosplay for GAME OF THRONES Just Got Easier

‘Game of Thrones,’ uses cheap IKEA rugs as capes!

If you watch Game of Thrones then you’re definitely familiar with the Night’s Watch. They’re the guys who guard the Wall and are always grumpy, probably because it’s freezing there.

Speaking of which, fret not, they get to bundle up in these warm, fuzzy capes that appear to be a direwolf hide. Last year, Michele Clapton, who served as the costume designer on Game of Thrones gave a lecture at The Getty Museum in Los Angeles. “These capes are actually Ikea rugs,” she revealed.

What a little dye or a lot of dirt, you can use this one in your GoT costume & it’s only $14.99! Score!!!!

