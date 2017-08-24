Have you had cotton candy grapes?

It’s fruit that tastes and smells like cotton candy and it’s are selling fast. Cotton Candy Grapes are what they say they are. They were developed by a California grape grower. They are only available for a short time. The season runs from August 10th to September 20th. The fruit is healthy for you like regular grapes. They are not injected with sugar nor are they a genetically modified organism. Eat up if you can find them.

Have you tried these grapes? Do they really taste like cotton candy? Have you been able to find them?