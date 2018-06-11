Could Free Agent King James Return to Miami Heat?
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 11, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

Following a devasting sweep by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, could LeBron James and the Heat have a reunion in their future?
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith tweeted Miami would be one of seven teams to talk with James when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.
The others are the Cavs, Warriors, Sixers, Celtics, Rockets and Lakers.

