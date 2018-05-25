Could the “Blob” Turn Into “Alberto?”

Hurricane season officially starts June 1st, but it may get an early start. The National Hurricane Center says there’s an 90% chance a system in the Caribbean Sea will become a tropical depression and the first named tropical storm, “Alberto” of the year as it moves north into the Gulf of Mexico.

Besides heavy rain that could cause flooding, the National Weather Service is also warning South Florida about the potential for tornadoes. The NHC also warns of “Locally heavy rainfall is forecast across western Cuba and over much of Florida and the northern Gulf Coast into early next week. This system could also bring tropical-storm-force winds and storm surge to portions of the northern Gulf Coast by late this weekend or early next week. In addition, the threat of rip currents will steadily increase along the Gulf Coast from Florida westward to Louisiana over the Memorial Day weekend.

Since 2007, 6 named storms have formed in the Atlantic during May: Andrea (2007), Arthur (2008), Alberto & Beryl (2012), Ana (2015), Bonnie (2016). National #Hurricane Center currently gives 90% chance of tropical cyclone formation in next 5 days. #90L pic.twitter.com/GmwnREuD6k — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) May 24, 2018

We will have a hurricane preparedness panel on June 8th at 11:00 am with FPL, first responders and experts with tips on how to keep your home safe this season.

