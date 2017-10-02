Country Music Artists band together to show their support for the victims & families affected by the shooting in Las Vegas

The collective hearts of the country music community are broken today after a gunman opens fire on a concert crowd on the Las Vegas strip, killing at least 58 people and injuring over 500 others. This is the deadliest mass shooting in US History. Here are some reactions from country artists:

I’m thankful many of my brothers & sisters in the business are safe but my heart is broken for those killed/injured in the Vegas shooting. — Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Words can’t begin explain my sadness. My family and I are praying for the victims of this tragedy. Truly heartbroken. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 2, 2017

Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 2, 2017

Me, the band, and crew are all safe. Been a long night, gonna try to get some sleep. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Prayers to Vegas 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7aBEAR8IRu — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017

My deepest sympathies and prayers to anyone has been affected by the Vegas shooting last night. I don’t even know anymore… Why? — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 2, 2017