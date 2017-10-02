Country Music Artists band together to show their support for the victims & families affected by the shooting in Las Vegas
By Beth
|
Oct 2, 2017

The collective hearts of the country music community are broken today after a gunman opens fire on a concert crowd on the Las Vegas strip, killing at least 58 people and injuring over 500 others.  This is the deadliest mass shooting in US History.  Here are some reactions from country artists:

 

