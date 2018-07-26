Court Orders Release of Parkland School Shooting Security Camera Footage

A Florida appeals court is clearing the way for the release of surveillance video of the law enforcement response to the deadly Parkland school shooting.

In its ruling yesterday, the Fourth District Court of Appeal upheld a lower court’s ruling that directed the release of school security camera footage as public records.

The Broward County School Board, sheriff’s office, and prosecutors opposed the release of the videos to news organizations.

When 19-year old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, one deputy was highly criticized and later resigned after it appeared he ran away, not toward, the gunfire.

A judge initially denied reporters’ attempts to get footage from outside the school.

But a three judge appeals panel has now reversed that ruling saying law enforcement stories on what really happened that Valentine’s Day at MSD High School keep changing and the public has the right to know.

Also, students in Broward County will have to get used to increased security this coming school year.

Broward School superintendent Robert Runcie highlighted some of the changes made after deadly shooting at MSD High School such as single entry points, more armed guards, required ID badges metal detectors and more active shooter drills.

Clear backpacks will not be necessary because medal detectors will be used at the door. School starts next month.

