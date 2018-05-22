Wednesday, Esteban Santiago who is accused of killing five people and wounding six at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport in January of 2017 is expected to appear in Miami Federal court before U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom to finalize a plea-deal.

The 28-year-old will plead guilty to 11 of the 22 counts against him in the attack that also left six wounded in a deal struck by his defense lawyer’s to avoid the death penalty.

Instead, Santiago will receive a sentence of life in prison plus 120 years, according to the documents, and will waive his right to appeal the ruling.

Santiago initially pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment in the 2017 shooting which occurred in a baggage claim area at FLL.

But on Monday federal prosecutors filed court documents in which the Alaskan native agreed to plead guilty to the deadly FLL shooting in exchange for life in prison.

According to the agreement, Santiago will also forfeit the 9mm Walther handgun used in the shooting to the US government.

Related content:

The post Court to finalize plea-deal with FLL shooter appeared first on 850 WFTL.