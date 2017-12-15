Clearly this cow has no time for this Philadelphia nativity scene.
A cow nicknamed “Stormy” got away from the display twice.
The first time, Stormy just got loose into a larger area of the Old First Reformed United Church of Christ. The second time, the cow escaped to a major road near the church.
Authorities and church personnel were able to corral the cow in a parking garage at 2am Thursday morning. An investigation into the cow escape is on-going. Officials think a third party has been helping the cow get out.
Who’s helping the cow? Mary, Joseph, the Baby Jesus?
Cow escapes nativity scene…twice
Clearly this cow has no time for this Philadelphia nativity scene.