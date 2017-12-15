Cow escapes nativity scene…twice

Clearly this cow has no time for this Philadelphia nativity scene.

A cow nicknamed “Stormy” got away from the display twice.

The first time, Stormy just got loose into a larger area of the Old First Reformed United Church of Christ. The second time, the cow escaped to a major road near the church.

Authorities and church personnel were able to corral the cow in a parking garage at 2am Thursday morning. An investigation into the cow escape is on-going. Officials think a third party has been helping the cow get out.

Who’s helping the cow? Mary, Joseph, the Baby Jesus?