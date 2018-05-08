Cracks Found in FIU Pedestrian Bridge Earlier than Reported

Cracks in the Florida International University pedestrian bridge that collapsed in March were discovered earlier than first reported by officials. Engineers say their discovery should have been a red flag signaling imminent failure.

The “Miami Herald” reports the cracks were discovered in late February at the base of a concrete support truss at the north end of the bridge.

Independent engineers determined that’s where the structure shattered under construction due to “under-design” — that is, the number 11 truss was not strong enough to withstand the pressure from the weight of the bridge it was supposed to support.

The engineers agreed that the cracks were a “red flag” indicating potentially critical problems with structural integrity. The 950-ton bridge collapsed on March 15th, killing six people.

