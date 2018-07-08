Crash in Southwest Ranches Leaves Two People Hurt and Two Horses Dead

The Davie Police Department has confirmed a truck struck two people riding horses Sunday in Southwest Ranches. The riders went flying off the horses and the horses were killed.

According to authorities, the male driver was distracted when his cell phone fell on the ground. The driver then reached for it and then struck the two horses. A spokesperson for Davie Fire Rescue said the riders, an adult guide, and 9-year-old girl, were seriously injured in the crash along Griffin Road near Southwest 198th Terrace.

The Davie Police Department currently has certain parts of Griffin Road shut down, as well as Southwest 198th Terrace. Police advised people to avoid the area.

