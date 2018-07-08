Crash in Southwest Ranches Leaves Two People Hurt and Two Horses Dead
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 8, 2018 @ 8:03 PM

The Davie Police Department has confirmed a truck struck two people riding horses Sunday in Southwest Ranches. The riders went flying off the horses and the horses were killed.

According to authorities,  the male driver was distracted when his cell phone fell on the ground. The driver then reached for it and then struck the two horses. A spokesperson for Davie Fire Rescue said the riders, an adult guide, and 9-year-old girl, were seriously injured in the crash along Griffin Road near Southwest 198th Terrace.

The Davie Police Department currently has certain parts of Griffin Road shut down, as well as  Southwest 198th Terrace. Police advised people to avoid the area.

The post Crash in Southwest Ranches Leaves Two People Hurt and Two Horses Dead appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

UPDATED: Two Systems Churning in the Atlantic; No Direct Threat to South Florida PBSO: Two Women Shot in Greenacres; Suspect in Custody Trump Administration Halts Some Insurance Payments Under Obamacare Program Shark Attacks Man During Florida Keys Snorkeling Trip Graham to Discuss Gubernatorial, Senate Races Only on WFTL this Wednesday Local Animal Advocates Want State Registry for Abusers
Comments