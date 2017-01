A scary prank inside a White Plains appliance store’s showroom will give you the creeps! Prisco had shoppers give feedback on a new 4K TV, but as people were watching a trailer for the horror movie “Rings,” an actress dressed like the creepy girl from the movie crawls out of one of the tv screens to unsuspecting viewers! We’d faint if this happened to us! The video was made to help promote “Rings” due out February 3rd.