Crews Find Body in Orlando Pond After 911 Call About Gator Attack

A body was found this morning as crews searched an Orange County retention pond after someone called 911 Wednesday to report a teenager’s possible drowning and alligator attack.

The 911 caller, Eric Wolfe, told dispatchers that he saw what appeared to be a teenage boy flailing his arms in the water while screaming, “It bit me. It bit me.”

Teams used sonar to search the retention pond.

Homicide detectives and CSI are on the way to the scene.

Authorities have not identified the body.

