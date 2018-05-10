Crews Find Female Body in Orlando Pond After 911 Call About Possible Gator Attack

The body of a young hispanic or African American female was found this morning as crews searched an Orange County retention pond after someone called 911 Wednesday to report a teenager’s possible drowning and alligator attack. Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jeff Williamson, the confirmed a body was found but the indentitty of the female believed to be in her 20’s is not known yet. He did say that there were no alligator bites or wounds found on the body.

He said it is unclear if the person whose body was recovered died from drowning or from a suspected alligator attack and that the medical examiner’s office would make the determination within the next few days.

BREAKING UPDATE – Body found in Orlando retention pond was of a female in her early 20s. This comes after someone told police they heard a teenage boy scream, “It bit me, it bit me,’ before disappearing under water. https://t.co/2XwvfUkfoq pic.twitter.com/5Am1ySnjlw — News4JAX (@wjxt4) May 10, 2018

Yesterday, the 911 caller, Eric Wolfe, told dispatchers that he saw what appeared to be a teenage boy flailing his arms in the water while screaming, “It bit me. It bit me.”

Teams used sonar to search the retention pond.

#BREAKING Report: Body found in pond after possible alligator attack in Orlando.https://t.co/9B6kRM93wZ pic.twitter.com/iqFi186Hjs — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) May 10, 2018

Homicide detectives and CSI are on the way to the scene.

Authorities have not identified the body.

