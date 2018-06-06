How about some good news for a change?

A kitten is safe and sound after dogs chased her and she became wedged between an air conditioning unit and the wall of a home in Hernando County.

Fire rescue crews and the sheriff’s office responded to the “kitten in distress” Tuesday afternoon at a home in Brooksville.



The homeowner says her dogs chased the stray kitten into the confined space.

According to the sheriff’s office, the kitten could hardly move so fire rescue crews had to take apart the A/C unit, and eventually a firefighter pulled the kitten to safety.

An animal control officer says despite being in a tight squeeze, the kitten is in good health. The kitten, named “Aurora” was adopted by the homeowner.

The post Crews Save Kitten Lodged Between Wall and A/C Unit appeared first on 850 WFTL.