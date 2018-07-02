Crime Doesn’t Pay

This is incredible….it’s about 2 minutes long…BUT well worth it. It’s surveillance video from a convenience store in Edmonton, Canada. Watch as this couple tries to get away from the police after the guy used a stolen credit card. First you see the cop and a good Samaritan wrestle with the guy AND the woman near the front door. Then the guy takes off to the back room, but he can’t get the security door to open, so he returns to the store and the cop tases him. Then the woman sneaks off to the back room and you see her climb INTO the ceiling. But . . . moments later we’re inside the store again and you see her FALL through the ceiling into a display case. Other police arrive and put the cuffs on her.