Crock-Pot Responds To “This Is Us” Backlash

When the hit show “This Is Us” revealed that a faulty Crock-Pot knob was the reason Jack died they never thought they’d have to do this much damage control!

Within hours of the mystery being revealed the internet went NUTS! So nuts that Crock-Pot had to create the Twitter account @CrockPotCares to take on the concern, the jokes, and the negative.

While reminding fans that This Is Us is fiction the company sent out a statement saying, “We too are heartbroken by the latest development in Jack’s storyline, however it’s important our customers understand and have confidence that our Crock-Pot slow cookers exceed testing protocols.”

Tests have shown that Crock-Pots are extremely safe, so don’t throw out your slow cooker just yet.

Were you devastated about the reason for Jack’s death like other fans?

