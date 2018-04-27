Crocodile Hunter Remembered with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
By Beth
|
Apr 27, 2018 @ 6:15 PM

It’s been almost 12 years since the Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, was tragically killed by a stingray.
Yesterday, he was finally rewarded with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His wife, and 2 children, now 14 and 19 years old, accepted the star on Irwin’s behalf and made an emotional speech commemorating the Crocodile Hunter.
Since his death, there hasn’t been anyone who does what he does quite like him. His family, however, continues their fight for the animals.
Do you remember when we lost the Crocodile Hunter?

RELATED CONTENT

Woman Who Gave Birth on Her Own in a Hotel Room Followed a YouTube Tutorial UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT REVEALS THE FIRST ORIGINAL CONTENT HAUNTED HOUSE COMING TO HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS 2018 Don’t Miss Kevin Nealon This Weekend At The Palm Beach Improv! Spring Cleaning at Netflix! Check Out All The Movies Leaving In May! Tom Brokaw Accused Of Inappropriate Behavior Amazon Is Raising Prices!
Comments