Crocodile Hunter Remembered with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

It’s been almost 12 years since the Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, was tragically killed by a stingray.

Yesterday, he was finally rewarded with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His wife, and 2 children, now 14 and 19 years old, accepted the star on Irwin’s behalf and made an emotional speech commemorating the Crocodile Hunter.

Since his death, there hasn’t been anyone who does what he does quite like him. His family, however, continues their fight for the animals.

Do you remember when we lost the Crocodile Hunter?