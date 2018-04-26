“Cry Closets” At College. You HAVE To Be Kidding Me!!!

Students at the University of Utah will have a quiet place to handle their anxiety over final exams. The cry closet has soft materials, toys and stuffed animals inside. It’s called the “Cry Closet.” It was developed by a student for a class project. HOW did this not get laughed at by the teacher?! Come on man!!! The closet sits inside the campus library near a busy passageway. Students are instructed to knock before entering, go in alone and limit time to 10 minutes.

Why do I think this is the worst idea EVER? Don’t you think these students that think it’s ok to have “Cry Closets” in college are going to think it’s ok to have a “Cry Closet” at their future job!?!? Please don’t make me work at a job where my co-workers need to go and play with stuffed animals in a closet for 10 minutes.