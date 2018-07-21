CVS fires pharmacist who refused to fill transgender woman’s hormone prescription

Friday, the nation-wide pharmacy company CVS announced the termination of a pharmacist accused of refusing to fill a hormone prescription for a transgender customer at an Arizona store.

The story went viral Thursday after Hilde Hall, the transgender customer, wrote a blog post on the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) website about the alleged incident which occurred in April.

Hall claimed that the pharmacist not only refused to fill the prescription without reason but also made a scene questioning her about the scrip “loudly in front of other CVS staff and customers.”

She wrote that the incident left her feeling “embarrassed” and “distressed.”

Additionally, she said the pharmacist wouldn’t give the prescriptions back forcing her to ask her doctor to call them into another pharmacy.

Hall claims to have filed multiple complaints through the company’s call-line which were not addressed until her blog post went viral.

She then filed a complaint with the Arizona State Board of Pharmacy and asked CVS for a public apology, which she received Friday.

CVS Statement on Arizona Store Incident pic.twitter.com/OzZP84tLec — CVS Health (@CVSHealth) July 20, 2018

Arizona is one of six states that allows pharmacies and pharmacists to refuse to fill a prescription on religious or moral grounds.

Because of this, controversial incidents similar to this one are not uncommon in Arizona.

In June, a woman was reportedly denied a prescription for a medication to induce a miscarriage at an Arizona Walgreens.

The pharmacists’ identities in both incidents remain unknown.

It is unclear how the recent controversies will affect Arizona law in the future.

