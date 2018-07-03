Dairy Queen Says Happy 4th Of July!

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!! Dairy Queen is celebrating America’s birthday with specialty Blizzards! YUM!! The Star-Spangled Blizzard is a combination of a double serving of creamy vanilla soft-serve blended with tons of festive rock-candy. The red, white, and blue Blizzard is topped with a DQ Stars & Stripes StarKiss Frozen Treat.

The Star-Spangled Blizzard is only available for a limited time and comes in a mini size for your pint-sized patriot.

What type of ice cream do you like for your fourth of July festivities? Or are you a s’mores kind of family?