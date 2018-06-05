Damaging Storms Knock Out Power Along Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, More Tonight

A powerful lightning show lit up the sky and rattled homes along The Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast last night, zapping out power and causing some isolated damage.

Portable bathroom stalls and fencing was knocked over by strong winds near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Congress Avenue. Some billboard signs show damage from high winds.

Forecasters say there is a chance for more storms Tuesday night, as near identical conditions will be in place.

It is going to be a hot one today with a feels like temperature near 100…but no action in the tropics for the next few days.

Also you have two more days to buy hurricane supplies during the tax free holiday.

Here’s a sample listing of things you can buy without paying tax:

— Portable generators that cost $750 or less.

— Flashlights or lamps that cost $20 or less.

— Coolers that cost $30 or less.

— Radios that cost $50 or less.

— Tarps or other waterproof sheeting that cost $50 or less.

— Ground anchors or tie-down kits that cost $50 or less.

— Gas or diesel fuel tanks that cost $25 or less.

— Packages of batteries, (but not automobile or boat batteries), that cost $30 or less.

Join our hurricane preparedness panel on Friday June 8th at 11:00.

