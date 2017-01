As part of the “Lets Move Challenge,” this farmer loves to dance while cleaning his barn. 15 years ago, Jay Lavery, had a traumatic back injury that resulted in several back surgeries including a discectomy and a spinal fusion. He lives with never ending back pain. Dancing, along with yoga and meditation, are his only alternatives to pain medication. So he posted this video in the hopes of inspiring everyone else to “move” in spite of pain! Join us for a dance?