Dancing Queen….Literally

When Queen Elizabeth wants to tear up the dance floor, her song of choice is ABBA’s Dancing Queen. Obviously. BBC DJ Chris Evans recounted a story about a posh dinner where dancing took place afterwards. When Dancing Queen came on, The Queen smiled and made her way to the dance floor. She told guests, “I always try to dance when this song comes on, because I am the Queen and I like to dance.”

This is an image you won’t be able to get out of your head. What song makes you get up and dance whenever it’s played?