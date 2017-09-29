‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Sasha Pieterse explains 70 lb. weight gain

Over the last two years, Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse faced a crazy amount of mean-spirited comments online about her weight. Just 12 when she started on PLL, her body was bound to change, but a hormone imbalance led her to gain a significant amount of weight toward the end of the show’s run.

Pieterse has been open about her struggles with body image and getting her health under control on Instagram, and spoke about it publicly for the first time on Dancing With The Stars this week, which she’s currently competing on with partner Gleb Savchenko.

She explained that very recently that she was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a hormonal disorder that is associated with weight gain, irregular periods, and difficulty losing weight.

Finally, she knew why her size had changed so drastically. Now, she wants to bring awareness to the disorder, which often goes undiagnosed.

