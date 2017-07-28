‘Dancing with the Stars’ reportedly courting Sean Spicer

Now that Sean Spicer has resigned as press secretary, he is looking for a new job, and he’s reportedly being courted by the likes of ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox News.

He was seen coming out of high-level meetings with these media companies. Actor Zach Braff jokingly tweeted after Spicer announced that he was resigning, “Can’t wait to see Sean Spicer waltz on Dancing With the Stars.”

However, an insider says that it’s not just a joke: “That has legs.”