Dancing With The Stars Reveals the Cast of Season 25

Season 25 of Dancing With The Stars is upon us and the entire cast was revealed on Wednesday morning. Notable participants include Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Frankie Muniz, Terrell Owens, Deborah (not Debbie) Gibson, Property Brother Drew Scott, former NBA star and coach Derek Fisher, Nikki Bella from WWE and Total Bellas and Barbara Corcoran from Shark Tank.

Not to be outdone, former Paralympic swimmer and current ESPN analyst Victoria Arlen, multi-talented Jordan Fisher, Violinist/Dancer Lindsey Stirling and Pretty Little Liars Sasha Pieterse will also dance for the mirror ball trophy. DWTS will premiere on ABC on September 18th.

Who’s your early favorite?