‘Dancing With The Stars’ reveals all-star sports lineup

There will be nothing but athletes competing on the upcoming edition of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars.

The announcement of the competitors came on Friday morning. It had already been speculated that Tonya Harding and Olympic skater Adam Rippon would be dancing, and they are.

Other names on the list include NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, current NFL cornerback Josh Norman and retired baseball star Johnny Damon.

Olympians Mirai Nagasu, Chris Mazdzer and Jamie Anderson, Notre Dame women’s basketball hero Arike Ogunbowale and softball legend Jennie Finch Daigle will also be dancing. The season starts on April 30th.

Who is your odds-on favorite to win?