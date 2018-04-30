Danny DeVito Gets His Own Day

Congratulations are in order for Danny DeVito who just got his own day in his native state of New Jersey.

Saturday night, the Asbury Park City Council declared his birthday, November 17, “Danny DeVito Day” in his hometown.

The honor was handed out while DeVito appeared at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival.

The 73-year-old hails from Neptune Township and was raised in Asbury Park. DeVito has starred in “Taxi,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and films like “Twins” and “Batman Returns.”

What’s your favorite Danny DeVito role?

