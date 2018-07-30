Dash Cam VIDEO: Road Rage or Horse Play on I-75 with Miramar Police – You Decide
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 30, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

Was it horse play or road rage caught on the dash cam of a South Florida resident as he traveled down I-75 in Miramar.
Suddenly a Miramar police cruiser can be spotted on a dash camera then a silver sedan drives erratically up from behind and
almost hits the cruiser, then pulls in front.
Austin Conley was behind the wheel of his car Saturday on I-75 and initially didn’t know what to make of what he was seeing.
He provided the video to WPLG Channel 10 in Miami.
Eventually the two cars pull over to the side of the road but the officer never deploys lights or sirens.
The driver who recorded the incident called 911 and reported it.
An investigation is underway.
Decide for yourself:

The post Dash Cam VIDEO: Road Rage or Horse Play on I-75 with Miramar Police – You Decide appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Boynton Beach Korean War Vet Hopeful His Lost Friends are Among Remains Returned by NOKO Trump Tweets Threat to Shut Down Government over Border Security CBS Board to Discuss CEO Moonves Investigation Today Bahamas Back to School Flyaway Ginsburg Suggests She Has at Least 5 More Years on the Supreme Court Florida Primary Election Registration Deadline Today
Comments