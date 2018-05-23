David Beckham’s New Soccer Team Name “Miami Freedom?”

David Beckham’s Major League Soccer team in Miami could soon have a name that would include “freedom.”

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a company called Miami Freedom LLC applied for four trademark names May 17.

The names applied for are “Miami Freedom Football Club, Miami Freedom United, Miami Freedom FC and Miami Freedom.”

The trademark application would apply to posters, decals, trading cards, stickers, souvenir programs, admission tickets, calendars, pencils, apparel, soccer balls and toys related to a professional soccer team.

Beckham and his partners were officially awarded an MLS franchise in January and the team is expected to begin play in 2020.

Exactly where the team will play is still up in the air.

For two months, David Beckham’s group has talked about building the Miami soccer stadium on the city-owned Melreese golf course instead of on the land it bought in Overtown.

The plan will have to be expedited because such a deal will require voter approval.

