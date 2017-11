David Cassidy, “Partridge Family” teen heartthrob, has died

David Cassidy, a ’70s teen heartthrob and lead singer on “The Partridge Family,” has died, according to his publicist Jo-Ann Geffen. He was 67.

The singer-actor was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area hospital last week. He was in critical condition, suffering from organ failure before his death Tuesday, Geffen said.

“David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years,” she said.