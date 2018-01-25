David Copperfield Is The Latest Suspect In the Me Too Movement!
By Jennifer Ross
|
Jan 25, 2018 @ 5:57 AM

A famous magician is being accused of sexual assault.  David Copperfield released a statement Wednesday saying he supports the Me Too movement but cautioned against rushing to judgment about false allegations.  A report in “The Wrap” claims a 17-year-old aspiring model was drugged and sexually assaulted by Copperfield in 1988.  The report says the alleged assault happened after she competed in a modeling contest in which Copperfield was a judge.  Brittney Lewis claims Copperfield invited her to a show and poured something into her drink at a bar.  Copperfield says the claim is false, and that Lewis was caught by law enforcement making the same false claim about another man. 

