Police in Davie are searching for a woman after a witness says she saw a large alligator attack her and possibly drag her into a lake leaving her dogs behind.

Officers are searching by air and boat for her in the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park, at 5695 S.W. 52nd Ave.

Davie Police said the witness told them the woman was walking her dogs before she was grabbed by the gator. The witness added that she did not actually see the woman being dragged into the lake but when she looked back the woman was gone and her dogs were standing there without her. One dog had a fresh wound confirmed by Davie police to be a gator bite.

The Sun Sentinel reports, Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle said the woman’s dogs would not leave the pond as divers searched for her Friday morning. Engle said one of the dogs also was bitten by the alligator.

UPDATE: Divers are searching the pond at Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park in Davie for a woman reportedly pulled into the water by an alligator. A witness said she was walking her dogs when the attack happened; 1 dog was bittenhttps://t.co/vxnmXy1PdN — TCPalm (@TCPalm) June 8, 2018

The dogs are now in custody of animal control.

Trappers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are also on the scene assisting in the search.

The post Davie Police Search Lake For Possible Gator Attack Victim appeared first on 850 WFTL.