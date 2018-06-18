Daytona Roller Coaster Crash Victims Considering Lawsuit

Three of the victims in last week’s roller coaster derailment in Daytona Beach, Florida are considering a lawsuit.

Riders from derailed Daytona Beach roller coaster speak out ahead of possible lawsuit announcement. https://t.co/kdzR72MNIo pic.twitter.com/PIh8p0DT6U — WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) June 18, 2018

Attorney Matt Morgan is expected to hold a news conference today regarding the case.

Nine people were taken to a nearby hospital when the Sandblaster roller coaster derailed at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk Thursday night.

Two riders fell more than 30 feet.

The ride had passed inspection hours before the accident. State investigators are trying to figure out how it happened.

