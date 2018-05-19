“Deadpool 2” Score Is First Ever to Get a Parental Advisory Warning

There’s always a first for everything. The score album for Deadpool 2 has become the first movie soundtrack in history to come with one of those black and white Parental Advisory stickers.

The warning comes due to lyrics featuring a 38-member voice Hollywood ensemble singing phrases such as, “you can’t stop this motherf—er” and “holy s—balls!” set to orchestral music, according to Variety.

Tyler Bates, who has also composed scores for Watchmen, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Atomic Blonde, calls receiving the sticker, “one of the finer accomplishments that I have managed in my career in this business.”

Deadpool 2 and its soundtrack were officially released on Friday.

Would you expect anything less from the Deadpool franchise? Do you see this as being a trend?

