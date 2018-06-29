The two top Republicans running to be Florida’s next governor met for their first debate.

Congressman Ron DeSantis and state agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam took the stage last night in a debate hosted by Fox News.

Both men discussed topics like immigration reform, gun violence and trade.

Both men said they’re in favor of deporting all illegal immigrants back to their home countries.

And both men said Broward Sheriff Scott Israel “needs to go” for his department’s handling of the Parkland school shooting.

“It wasn’t because of the Second Amendment that happened,” DeSantis said. “It was because of an utter failure by the locals and the FBI. … What I would have done is I would have removed that sheriff from Broward County (Scott Israel).”

Putnam followed: “Sheriff Israel is under investigation and Sheriff Israel needs to go.”

GOP debate for Florida governor centers on loyalty to Trump and his agenda https://t.co/Z8pJCo7BcI pic.twitter.com/8I0Qkccewt — news-journalonline (@dbnewsjournal) June 29, 2018

The post Debate: GOP Gubernatorial Candidates Declare “BSO Sheriff Israel Must Go” Post Parkland appeared first on 850 WFTL.