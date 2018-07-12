Decentralized 911 System Potentially Caused Fatal Delays in Parkland Shooting

850 WFTL broke this story last Friday and it has now come up at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission going on at the BB&T center.

When 911 callers reported gunfire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, operators in Coral Springs relayed their information to a regional dispatch center, a process that might have caused fatal delays in the law enforcement response.

We broke the story last Friday with Sheriff Israel’s attorney Stuart Kaplan who says the BSO had asked for municipalities to allow calls to go directly to the BSO dispatcher.

Kaplan responded this morning saying that as a result real time information was not know to the BSO deputies on the ground at Parkland because the information stayed with Coral Springs PD. Parkland relies on Coral Springs for 911 services and the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement.

Coral Springs’ decision to remain outside a 2013 consolidation of 911 service in Broward County may have cost lives.

“What happened in Parkland was that every single cellular 911 call made from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, every kid in that school, everybody in Parkland that was calling 911 to report information, was that it was going to the Coral Springs communications center,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, chairman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission.

“Coral Springs is not the primary police provider in Parkland. Broward County Sheriff’s Office is,” he said Wednesday. “So you had people who were conveying first-hand information to the entity that wasn’t the first responder for law enforcement. So what was happening was that Coral Springs would have been required to transfer the callers from the Coral Springs communications center to the regional communications center so the regional communications center could then convey it to the deputies. Was that a factor in this? Yeah, absolutely it’s a factor.”

