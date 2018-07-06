Defending Champ Chestnut Sets Record With 74 Hot Dogs

There was a little controversy at the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog eating contest Coney Island, New York. Determining the winner is usually not too hard but this year the number of hot dogs was miscounted.

For the 11th time competitive eater Joey “Jaws” Chestnut won the competition by eating 74 hot dogs, two more than last year. The judges miscalculated how many dogs Chestnut ate by saying he ate 64 hot dogs, but they were able to recount and get it corrected.

As for how Chestnut feels a day after eating 21,000 calories in 10 minutes, “I don’t feel great,” he admitted on TODAY Thursday. “I feel amazing that I won and I got a record, but like a marathon runner, you feel like garbage after a marathon.”