Defense Attorney Alleges FSU Hazing Victim Was a Drunk and a Drug User

An attorney for one of the Florida State University students charges with felony hazing in the alcohol poisoning death of a fraternity pledge from Pompano Beach believes the victim had a pre-existing drinking problem.

Defense attorney Brian Tannenbaum says the jurors might not have been informed that the pledge, Andrew Coffey, had a drinking problem before he went to FSU.

An attorney for Coffey’s family says it’s an effort to avoid responsibility by blaming the victim.

Investigators say Coffey died of alcohol poisoning after being coerced to drink an entire bottle of bourbon at an off-campus frat party last November.

The defense plans to show photos and text messages pulled from Andrew Coffey’s phone along with statements from his former roommate as some of the evidence they say show the late 20-year-old passed out drunk on the floor of an apartment.

In the photo, a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brother stands above Coffey giving a thumbs up.

That photo evidence reportedly accompanies several others depicting Coffey with friends and fraternity members each drinking entire pitchers of beer.

They are just part of what defense lawyers for two of the nine men facing trial say is explosive new evidence.

Along with photos are text messages allegedly taken from Coffey’s phone that show he was setting up the purchase of amphetamine drug Adderall.

Three defendants are scheduled for trial in June on charges of felony hazing.

The document filed in January that charged nine men with Coffey’s death following the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity’s annual Big Brother night celebration says that during “all of the Fall of 2017…pledges” were coerced to drink through an “expectation of abusive drinking.”

