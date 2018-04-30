Delray Police: Speed Factor in Crash that Killed Four

Speed may be responsible for a crash that killed four people in Palm Beach County.

Police say a 21-year-old Fort Lauderdale man driving a pickup truck rear-ended a minivan that was stopped while waiting to make a turn on South Federal Highway in Delray Beach this past weekend.

Delray Beach Police say Paul Wilson Streater is cooperating with investigators and has been released from custody pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado pickup involved in last night’s fatal crash is Paul Wilson Streater, DOB 4-14-97, of Ft. Lauderdale. He is cooperating with DBPD investigators and was released from police custody pending the conclusion of the traffic homicide investigation. — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) April 29, 2018

All four victims in the minivan died. Witnesses say the pickup truck was speeding in excess of 80 mph before the collision.

