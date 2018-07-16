Demi Moore Makes Surprise Appearance At Comedy Central Roast Of Ex-Husband Bruce Willis

Demi Moore was able to have the last laugh at her ex-husband’s expense during a Comedy Central roast of the actor. Their children Rumer, Tallulah and Scout were all present in the audience and laughed at their mother’s jokes about their father.

Moore used Willis’s film history to describe their failed marriage, “I look at our marriage like The Sixth Sense…You were dead the whole time.”

Demi’s jokes landed pretty well with her ex, but the same couldn’t be said for Dennis Rodman who bombed horribly. The roast of Bruce Willis will air on Comedy Central on July 29th.

