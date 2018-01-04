Demi Moore and Nick Jonas Are Hooking Up

Looks like the newest couple in Hollywood is 55 year old Demi Moore and 25 year old Nick Jonas.

What makes it more interesting is that her daughter Rumer is the one that set them up in the first place!

The two have been a couple since May and want to keep the relationship under wraps to avoid scrutiny.

Even going as far as meeting at a friend’s loft to see one another.

Neither of them are strangers to dating outside of their age as Demi was with a younger Ashton Kutcher and Nick was linked with Kate Hudson and Australian singer Delta Goodrem.

Do you see anything wrong with dating someone that’s younger or older?