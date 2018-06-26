Democrats criticize Maxine Waters for encouraging incivility
By 850 WFTL
Jun 26, 2018

Rep. Waters addressed a rally in Los Angeles, Saturday, encouraging supporters to harass Trump officials in public.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out, and you create a crowd, and you push back on them! And you tell them that they are not welcome, anymore, anywhere,” said Waters.

Rep. Waters remarks came one day after Press Sec. Sanders was refused service at a restaurant in Lexington, Virginia.

The comments also come less than a week after DHS Sec. Kirstjen Nielson was harassed by protestors while attempting to dine at a Mexican restaurant.

Waters later appeared on MSNBC that same day to stand by her remarks, saying she has “no sympathy” for members of the Trump administration.

“The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest. They’re going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the President, ‘No, I can’t hang with you, said Waters.

Monday, the President spoke about Waters comments via Twitter accusing the California Rep. of calling for harm on Trump supporters.

However, Waters disputes calling for “physical harm” toward Trump officials or harassment against Trump’s supporters.

Democrat House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi referred to Waters’ comments as “unacceptable” but blamed Trump’s “daily lack of civility” for provoking responses such as that of Waters.

Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer severely criticized Rep. Waters of California comments against the Trump administration deeming her approach “not American.”

Fox News reported Tuesday that a conservative watchdog organization, Judicial Watch, sent a hand-delivered letter Monday to the chairman and co-chairman of the House Office of Congressional Ethics calling for an investigation into whether Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., violated House ethics rules by encouraging violence against Trump administration Cabinet members.

It is unclear at this time whether an investigation into Rep. Waters will occur.

