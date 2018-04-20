Democrats Sue Trump Campaign, Russia and WikiLeaks

Democrats are suing the Trump campaign, Russia and WikiLeaks for big bucks alleging a massive conspiracy in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Democratic National Committee filed a lawsuit against the Trump presidential campaign, the Russian government and WikiLeaks in New York City today seeking millions of dollars in damages.

In the lawsuit, the DNC alleges that top Trump campaign officials conspired with Russia to help Donald Trump and to hurt Hillary Clinton.

The President is not named in the lawsuit however his top White House adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner and his son, Donald Trump, Jr. along with former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort are named in the complaint Manafort associate Rick Gates is also named.

Manafort and Gates have been charged with fraud, money-laundering and tax evasion in the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In a statement, DNC Chairman Tom Perez alleges an act of “unprecedented treachery” between a U.S. presidential campaign and a hostile foreign power.

Read the DNC’s lawsuit here.376906516-DNC-Court-Filing

