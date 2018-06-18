Deputies: Child Critical After 12 Hours Locked in Car Following Mom’s Liquor Run

A Florida mother is being held in the Polk Correctional Facility on $15,000 bond after deputies say she left a 3-year-old girl alone in a car for 12 hours.

Seminole County deputies found the child drifting in and out of consciousness and today she is hospitalized in critical condition.

As a result, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Casey Dyan Keller on a charge of child neglect with great bodily harm.

Detectives said the investigation began Sunday morning when Keller called 911 to say someone stole her car with the little girl inside.

Deputies responded, and around 11:15 a.m., they found the overheated girl sitting in a car seat in a car with the windows rolled up, parked outside Keller’s apartment.

Crews rushed her to the hospital where she is in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Keller told investigators she took three children to the liquor store the night before.

Apparently when she returned from her liquor store run, she said she took her two older children into the apartment but forgot her youngest child.

