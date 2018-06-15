Deputy Dead Another Injured After Being Overtaken by Inmate

One deputy is dead and another deputy is injured after an inmate overtook them while being transported to a court appearance.

The incident occurred Friday at the Wyandotte County Courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Maj. Kelli Bailiff told reporters that the inmate was being transported via van across the street from the jail to the services building when the inmate got out of the van near a gated area behind the building, somehow gain access to a gun and shot two deputies before being shot themselves.

One officer and the inmate were both undergoing surgeries for injuries as of Friday afternoon.

It is unclear if the weapon used by the inmate was one of the deputies guns.

So far the names of the deputies and the inmate have not been released.

This is a developing story.

