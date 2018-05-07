Deputy Killed While Responding to Shooting of Family Pet

A Florida deputy is has died after responding to a depute between neighbors over the killing of a cat.

The incident occurred Sunday night around 8 p.m. in the Placid Lakes community of Lake Placid.

According to the report, Highlands County Sheriff Deputy William Gentry and a deputy in training went to the community to interview both parties on the incident. The neighbor who owned the cat, reported that their neighbor, 69-year-old Joseph Edward Ables shot the cat.

When Gentry approached Ables to interview him about the incident, Able pulled out his gun and shot Gentry.

Gentry was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital where he passed away at 1:10 p.m. Monday with his family is by his side.

Ables was taken into custody where he is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder without premeditation, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting an officer with violence, tampering with evidence and violation of probation.

