DHS: At least 2,000 kids separated from parents at border in 6-weeks

Friday, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed at least 2,000 children have been separated from parents at the border since the implementation of the new ‘zero-tolerance’ policy prosecuting every person who illegally crosses the border into the United States.

Additionally, the new ‘zero-tolerance’ policy prosecutes those who smuggle illegal aliens, children, and those making false statements or committing fraud to obtain immigration papers.

Jeff Sessions spoke about the new policy last month saying that families who choose to illegally cross the border.

“If you’re smuggling a child then we’re going to prosecute you if you don’t want your child to be separated then don’t bring them across the boarding illegally,” said Sessions.

Department of Homeland Security spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters during a conference call that 1,995 minors traveling with 1,940 adults claiming to be the children’s guardians were separated from April 19 to May 31 of this year due the new policy.

