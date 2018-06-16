DHS: At least 2,000 kids separated from parents at border in 6-weeks
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM

Friday, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed at least 2,000 children have been separated from parents at the border since the implementation of the new ‘zero-tolerance’ policy prosecuting every person who illegally crosses the border into the United States.

Additionally, the new ‘zero-tolerance’ policy prosecutes those who smuggle illegal aliens, children, and those making false statements or committing fraud to obtain immigration papers.

Jeff Sessions spoke about the new policy last month saying that families who choose to illegally cross the border.

“If you’re smuggling a child then we’re going to prosecute you if you don’t want your child to be separated then don’t bring them across the boarding illegally,” said Sessions.

Department of Homeland Security spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters during a conference call that 1,995 minors traveling with 1,940 adults claiming to be the children’s guardians were separated from April 19 to May 31 of this year due the new policy.

 

The post DHS: At least 2,000 kids separated from parents at border in 6-weeks appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Over 1,000 FL beachgoers stung by jellyfish in less than a week Woman disappears while gardening, later found dead inside python Uber seeks approval for software to possibly identify drunk riders Former Officer Sentenced for Not Informing Girlfriend of HIV Status Local Deputy Injured During High-speed Chase with Armed Carjacker Deputy Dead Another Injured After Being Overtaken by Inmate
Comments