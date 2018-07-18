Diamonds Are My Best Friend! So I’m Gonna Start Diggin’!

A new study says the Earth’s interior could be filled with a quadrillion tons of diamonds. Good Lawd get me there quick! Gimme a shovel!

The research says it’s possible that there are 1000 times more diamonds beneath the Earth’s surface than previously thought.

Before you go start digging, the diamonds are unreachable. They are located about 90 to 150 feet below the surface.

It’s so far down, the diamonds are beneath continental tectonic plates that have barely moved since ancient times.

